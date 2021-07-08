Thursday's Transactions

It’s my first MLB DFS article since the All-Star break and all I can say is that the selection of pitching options on Monday doesn’t exactly exude confidence. At the very least, while the pitchers on the main slate aren’t the best, we don’t have to deal with a game in Coors. Kevin Gausman is the most expensive pitcher on DraftKings at $10,000, but he faces a Detroit Tigers team that has been swinging hot bats recently. For the time being, the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves could have weather concerns, so make sure to keep an eye on updates throughout the day. Due to the lack of top-tier pitching options on Monday, I’ll just have to swallow my pride and do something that I’m afraid to do, which is use Kyle Gibson in MLB DFS.