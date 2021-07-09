Amazing emergency help

Q. My mother lives alone and is quite independent. At age 81, she is healthy, continues to work, has a trainer, travels, is engaged intellectually and more. Recently, a few of her friends have fallen, which is very unnerving for me. These women also were healthy, yet they tripped, but each had another person with them so help was there. Although I live close by, if my mother falls, no one is there to assist or even know she has fallen. How do I approach her conveying my concern and suggest she gets a personal emergency response device without insulting her independence? And what should she look for in selecting one? Truly thank you. D.L.