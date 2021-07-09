Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bono

Amazing emergency help

By Karen Wendel
Napa Valley Register
 11 days ago

Recently, I had the misfortune of gashing my leg on the corner of a desk drawer. Although the wound wasn’t that serious, it bled so profusely that I couldn’t get it to stop. I called 911 and they were there in the blink of an eye. They were so nice,...

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Amr
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Related
Taos County, NMTaos News

Sports can help kids manage the emerging psychosocial crisis

Even as the pandemic has taken a turn for the less-severe this year - with vaccination rates rising and economies beginning to show signs of recovery - mental health professionals throughout the world have seen clear indicators of a coming psychosocial crisis. One of their biggest concerns is how this problem impacts our kids, who had even fewer outlets to vent their pandemic-related anxieties than adults did.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Emergency Rental Assistance Program to begin providing help paying Internet bills

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is announcing the state’s rental assistance program will now begin helping select families pay for their Internet connection. “The past year and a half has underscored the fact that access to affordable high-speed internet is a necessity to how we live, learn, and work,” Gov. Evers said in a statement announcing the move. “This additional resource coupled with our recent announcement of Broadband Access funding across the state should go a long way toward helping folks remain connected, make ends meet, and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Kidsvenicefamilyclinic.org

Helping our youngest patients emerge from the pandemic

For first-time mother Maria Guerra, watching her 9-month-old daughter, Amaia, adjust from a life that began during the COVID-19 pandemic to one that is now starting to come out on the other side has been a unique experience. “My daughter was born during COVID, so this has been a transition...
Mental HealthWhittier Daily News

Why falls are so dangerous for older people, and why an emergency response device can help

Q. My mother lives alone and is quite independent. At age 81, she is healthy, continues to work, has a trainer, travels, is engaged intellectually and more. Recently, a few of her friends have fallen, which is very unnerving for me. These women also were healthy, yet they tripped, but each had another person with them so help was there. Although I live close by, if my mother falls, no one is there to assist or even know she has fallen. How do I approach her conveying my concern and suggest she gets a personal emergency response device without insulting her independence? And what should she look for in selecting one? Truly thank you. D.L.
CharitiesHuntsville Item

BBQ fundraiser will help SAAFE House renovate emergency housing

McKenzie’s BBQ is branching out of their normal operating hours to host a drive-thru fundraiser benefitting SAAFE House. Those wanting to get their BBQ fix this Sunday were able to place orders in advance online until July 12 to ensure that they get their meal. “Pre-orders are both encouraged and...
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Emergency kits can help families during wildfire evacuations

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima Valley Emergency Management officials are recommending community members put together emergency kits in case they may have to evacuate their homes during the wildfire season. “It’s just going to make it so much smoother and easier for you in the face of disaster,” said Horace...
Cannon Beach, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Cannon Beach pursues food tax to help pay for emergency response

CANNON BEACH — The city is moving forward with a tax on prepared food in an effort to get tourists to help pay for emergency response and infrastructure. The City Council voted 3-2 this week in favor of proceeding with an ordinance that would levy a 5% tax on prepared food. City Councilor Nancy McCarthy made the motion, supported by Councilor Mike Benefield and Councilor Brandon Ogilvie. Mayor Sam Steidel and Councilor Robin Risley voted in opposition.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
HealthPosted by
Parade

We All Pass Gas, but Wondering Exactly Why Your Farts Smell so Bad? Doctors Explain

The very mention of farts (usually) elicits a laugh—or, if you have young children, a raucous giggle. But have you ever wondered what causes farts? Scratch that: Have you ever wondered why farts smell so bad? Well, if so, you’re not alone. A quick Google search yields thousands of results. From “what’s a fart” to “the truth about gas” there is something every question and query. But if you’re looking for more information about the odor of farts, you’re in the right place.
KidsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Baby dies after the woman who was hired to drive it to daycare gets distracted and forgets the baby in her car for seven hours

Finding the right person to take care of the children seems to be an extra-cautious decision for every parent nowadays. This means putting a lot of effort and time into the process in order to avoid someone like the 43-year-old J. Domingo who was arrested and now faces criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child that she left it in a hot vehicle.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?

Comments / 0

Community Policy