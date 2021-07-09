Cornell Adopts an Official Land Acknowledgement, Expanding Recognition for the Cayuga Nation
For the first time in Cornell’s 156-year history, announcers presented an official land acknowledgment at the 2021 commencement ceremonies. The statement recognizes the University’s place on the traditional homeland of the Gayogo̱ hó꞉nǫ’ (pronounced Guy-yo-KO-no), or Cayuga Nation. Announcers delivered the acknowledgment after the procession at all four commencement ceremonies...cornellsun.com
Comments / 0