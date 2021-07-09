Cancel
Absurd that California keeps bearing the cost

By Jack Gray
Napa Valley Register
 11 days ago

In California over the last 25 years we have invested billions of dollars in attempting to lead the nation with California's "Solution for Global Warming act (AB32) of 2006.”. However, no actual measurements of even very small achievements or benefits from theses investments have been, or can be documented. Meanwhile...

Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Gets 66 Percent Approval From Americans in His Handling of Pandemic: Poll

President Joe Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is praised by a majority of Americans, a new poll shows. The CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that 26 percent of Americans believe Biden is doing a "very good" job at managing the pandemic while another 40 percent think he is doing a "somewhat good" job at it. Only 34 percent disapprove of the COVID-19 response, with 18 percent calling it "very bad" on Biden's part.
POTUSNewsweek

Facebook Claims Joe Biden 'Looking for Scapegoats' for Missing Vaccine Goals

A Facebook official has claimed that the White House is looking for "scapegoats" after the Biden administration missed its COVID-19 vaccination goal in response to criticism from President Joe Biden. Biden said Facebook was "killing people" on Friday after being asked a question about COVID misinformation on the popular social...
California StateNapa Valley Register

Dan Walters: Koch brothers win legal duel with California

It was an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a...
California StateNapa Valley Register

What are California's new virus rules for public schools?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Public Health has updated its coronavirus rules for public schools. The new rules apply recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with some modifications. MASKS STILL REQUIRED, BUT NOT DISTANCING. All teachers and students must wear masks while indoors. But...
California StateBerkeleyan Online

California: Keep public meetings open through technology

Over the past pandemic year, life events and activities have moved online that we once believed must be held in person: weddings, classes, conferences, cocktail parties. Many aspects of government business also transitioned from requiring a presence in person to being facilitated through online platforms. California’s open meeting laws inscribed in the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act of 1967 mandates that all meetings of State boards and commissions be open and accessible to the public, with agendas posted well in advance. It provides for remote participation via “teleconference” but requires that each location, including a member’s private home or office, be open and accessible to the public for the occasion. While these regulations intend to ensure that the State’s activities are transparent to its constituents, they actually restrict access to those members of the public with the time and financial resources to attend meetings in person. Now is the time to change these rules to consider the affordances of 21st-century technology.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Fox News

State lawmaker denied Holy Communion after voting in favor of pro-abortion bill

A New Mexico state senator said he was denied receiving Holy Communion at his Catholic church due to his support for a pro-abortion bill. "I was denied communion last night by the Catholic bishop here in Las Cruces and based on my political office. My new parish priest has indicated he will do the same after the last was run off. Please pray for church authorities as Catholicism transitions under Pope Francis," Las Cruces state Sen. Joe Cervantes tweeted on Saturday.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden’s troubling TECHnique: Goodwin

Any assessment of Joe Biden’s performance last week runs into an obstacle. While it was awful from start to finish, the hard part is deciding which was the absolute worst moment. Was it the president’s latest attack on state voting law reforms, which he bizarrely called “the most significant test...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: How Democrats Hope to Enact Biden Domestic Agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers’ most consequential battle this year over President Joe Biden’s expansive domestic agenda will snake through a legislative maze that's eye-rolling even by Congress’ standards. In a Capitol where procedures can be exasperating for outsiders to grasp on a good day, Democrats have concocted an elaborate choreography...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
Congress & Courtspoliceandsecuritynews.com

Legal Update July/August 2021

In Caniglia v. Strom (US 5-17-21), the United States Supreme Court recently addressed the question of whether law enforcement’s community caretaking duties create a stand-alone doctrine which justifies warrantless searches and seizures in the home. The answer, according to the Court, is NO! Here, the Court refused to recognize the “community caretaking” rule as a “freestanding” Fourth Amendment category.

