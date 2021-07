The Tamarack Fire grew to the northeast Sunday and joined with the East Fork Fire, according to an update from the Forest Service. As of Monday morning, Tamarack’s area was estimated at 23,078 acres (36 square miles) with no containment. That estimate had not been revised as of 5 p.m., but an updated map released by the Forest Service indicated it was 38,400 acres (60 square miles) with its eastern edge at the Nevada line 10 miles south of Gardnerville.