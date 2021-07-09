Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Zelooperz Enlists Danny Brown for New Song “Bash Bandicoon”: Listen

By Madison Bloo m, Matthew Straus s
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruiser Brigade rapper Zelooperz has released the new album Van Gogh’s Left Ear. Featured on the full-length is a collaboration with fellow Detroiter Danny Brown called “Bash Bandicoon.” The song is produced by Dilip and samples Crash Bandicoot. Listen to the album below. Last year, Zelooperz released Gremlin, Moszel Offline,...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Danny Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bash#Gremlin Moszel Offline#Valley Of Life#Dyn#Bruiser Brigade Records#Dope Game Stupid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

Add This to the Bob Dylan Hilarious Story Canon

Bob Dylan is a world-class weirdo, the alpha Wilbury, a man so confident in his achievements that he ignored the Nobel Prize committee for months before bothering to accept an award. And, it should be noted, a very funny man. This fact was reiterated during Monday’s WTF With Marc Maron podcast episode with super-producer Rick Rubin, who relayed an ’80s-era anecdote told to him by Charlie T. Wilbury Jr. (RIP, legend) himself. “I have a funny story that Tom Petty told me. They were working on the Traveling Wilburys record and it was him, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison sitting together and working on a song,” Rubin recalled. “George got up to go to the bathroom or to step out the room to get a drink, and after he walked out Bob leaned over to Tom conspiratorially, seriously, not as a joke, and said, ‘You know, he was in the Beatles.’” No, we’re pretty sure it was the Monkees.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

IDK Shares New Song With MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica: Listen

IDK has shared a new song featuring late rap legend MF DOOM, alongside Westside Gunn and Jay Electronica. It’s called “Red” and it appears on IDK’s new album USee4Yourself. The LP follows the Maryland rapper’s 2019 release Is He Real? and features contributions from the late DMX (whose “The Prayer IV” is sampled on “Cry in Church”), Young Thug, Rico Nasty, Swae Lee, and more. Listen to “Red” and the full LP below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Twin Shadow

For a moment in 2015, it seemed like George Lewis Jr., who performs as Twin Shadow, was about to break out of indie rock and into actual pop-star fame. Around the time of his major label debut, Eclipse, Lewis wrote a song for Billy Idol and submitted material for Chris Brown and Eminem. He dated Zoë Kravitz, posing on red carpets in a Calvin Klein suit. He donned a pair of white skinny jeans and talked about his artistic process for Levi’s. He became fodder for Page 6. But Eclipse, the album that was supposed to usher Lewis across the velvety threshold into the kind of mainstream success enjoyed by, say, Grimes or the Weeknd, was bizarre and confused. It peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard charts, stranded between indie rock and mainstream pop. His 2018 follow-up, Caer, flew under the radar. Now, Lewis returns with his self-titled, self-released fifth record, blending elements of reggae, funk, and classic rock into a collection of vacuous summertime indie-pop jams.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Pitchfork

Maral and Panda Bear Collaborate on New Song “On Your Way”: Listen

Los Angeles producer Maral has released a new collaboration with Animal Collective’s Panda Bear called “On Your Way.” The two worked together remotely while quarantining, sending the song back and forth. “I really love the way Panda Bear drums, so I wanted that to be the central focus of the track and for it to feel like we are jamming in a basement in an alien world,” Maral told Fact. All proceeds from sales of the track will benefit the musicians benefit nonprofit Sweet Relief.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Glasses Malone Enlists The Game & Kurupt For ‘Gangsta Boogie’: Listen

Glasses Malone is back with a brand new track, teaming up with The Game and Kurupt for ‘Gangsta Boogie’. The song, produced by Fingazz’s, is the official song to being outside again. “Let’s get out of this pandemic with some West Coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game, and Kurupt to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem,” said Malone to Complex.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Bad Bunny Shares New Song “De Museo”: Listen

Bad Bunny has shared a new surprise single, “De Museo.” It follows the Puerto Rican superstar’s most recent song “Yonaguni,” released earlier this month. Check out the latest track below. This past spring, Bad Bunny made an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 2021 for his official wrestling debut. In 2020, he...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Chvrches’ New Song “Good Girls”

Chvrches have released the third single from their forthcoming record Screen Violence. The new song, “Good Girls,” follows recent entries “He Said She Said” and “How Not to Drown.” Listen below. According to a press release, “Good Girls” was the second song that Lauren Mayberry penned for Screen Violence. “The...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Dave and Storzmy Share New Song “Clash”: Listen

After teasing a collaboration on social media, Dave and Stormzy have shared a new song called “Clash.” It marks the first-ever joint track between the London artists, and features production from Kyle Evans. “Clash” appears on the tracklist of Dave’s forthcoming studio album We’re All Alone In This Together, out July 23. Watch the “Clash” video below.
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Phew Announces New Decade Album, Shares Song: Listen

Phew, the prolific Japanese experimental artist also known as Hiromi Moritani, has announced a new album. New Decade is out October 22 via Mute—her first release for the label since 1992’s Our Likeness. The lead track is “Into the Stream.” Check out the video directed by Lisa Aoki below. According...
MusicPunknews.org

Listen to the new song from Typhoid Rosie!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Brooklyn's Typhoid Rosie! The song is called "Defend Your Temple" and features Becky Lynn Blanca of Penny Matches and Jay Prozac of The Prozacs on gang vocals. Frontwoman Rosie Rebel said of the track,. I would...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Boo Radleys Release First New Song in 23 Years: Listen

English alternative rock band the Boo Radleys are back with their first new song in 23 years—albeit without lead songwriter and guitarist Martin Carr. “A Full Syringe and Memories of You,” out today, follows 1998’s Kingsize LP. Listen to the track below. Kingsize marked the band’s final LP for the...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Damon Albarn’s New Song “Polaris”

Damon Albarn has shared another preview of his forthcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. Below, watch Albarn perform “Polaris” with multi-instrumentalist Mike Smith, bassist and vocalist Seye Adelekan, guitarist Simon Tong, percussionist Karl Vanden Bossche, cellist Izzi Dunn, violist Ciara Ismail, and violinists Nina Foster and Sarah Tuke. Also below, find the studio version of “Polaris.”
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Logic Shares New Song ‘Get Up’: Listen

Logic continues to roll out new music as he prepares to come out of retirement. A few weeks after announcing his return to releasing music, Logic dropped the first single ‘Vaccine‘ last week. He has now returned with the follow up called ‘Get Up’ where he raps and sings about getting back up every time he’s down. Listen to it below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces Keyboard Fantasies Remix Album

Earlier this year, Beverly Glenn-Copeland reissued his 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies. Now, the electronic music pioneer has announced a remix version of the LP. Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined arrives December 10 via Transgressive. Today, Glenn-Copeland has shared Kelsey Lu’s reimagining of the album’s opening track “Ever New.” Listen to “Ever New (Kelsey Lu’s Transportation)” below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Vince Staples’ New Song “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has shared a song from his self-titled album. The track, “Are You With That?,” follows his recent single “Law of Averages.” Kenny Beats and Reske produced today’s song. Watch the “Are You With That?” lyric video below. Vince Staples, the follow-up to 2018’s FM!, is out this Friday,...
Musicthis song is sick

Tycho Enlists Ben Gibbard for Must Hear New Song “Only Love”

Wow. This is the collaboration we did not know we needed. One of our longtime favorites, Tycho, has teamed up with Ben Gibbard on a brand new single titled “Only Love.”. Gibbard, who’s hailed as the highly sought after frontman of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, is a perfect match for Tycho’s downtempo style. Both Tycho and Gibbard share the spotlight evenly on this tune. At one moment you’re floating away to Tycho’s beautiful melodic production, the next being serenaded by Ben’s iconic vocals. — The general composition of this tune is extremely dynamic as well—these five minutes seem to go by in an instant. This is definitely one that we’ll be playing over and over again.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Spotify and Electric Lady Studios Announce Live EP Series: Japanese Breakfast, Patti Smith, Dominic Fike, and More

Spotify has partnered with New York’s Electric Lady Studios for a new series of live EPs, recorded by various artists at the famed recording facilities. Live at Electric Lady will feature releases by Japanese Breakfast, Patti Smith, Faye Webster, Dominic Fike, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Natalie Bergman, and Jon Batiste. The Late Show bandleader’s EP will be the first in the series, which begins July 29.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Peggy Gou’s New Song “I Go”

Peggy Gou has shared a new song, “I Go,” out now via her own Gudu Records. It follows the track “Nabi,” which featured Hyukoh lead singer Oh Hyuk and was released in June. Take a listen to the South Korean producer/DJ’s latest track below. “I Go” takes influence from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy