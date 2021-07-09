‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Stands Beside Towering Horse, ‘Zorro,’ in New Post

As the cast of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” prepares for a brand new season, many are pausing for a moment of self-reflection. Ryan Bingham, who plays the trouble-making ranch hand Walker on “Yellowstone,” is one of them. Since his arrival on the ranch, Walker has become a favorite amongst the show’s fans. With his slick charm and penchant for stirring the pot, Walker is trouble just waiting to happen. Through three seasons, Walker has avoided certain death on more than one occasion. He’s also picked the worst person on the ranch to have a beef with and that is Rip Wheeler. Still, the smooth-talking ranch always seems to be able to pull out all the stops at the last second. We expect much more of the same for Walker in the upcoming brand new season.