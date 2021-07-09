Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Stands Beside Towering Horse, ‘Zorro,’ in New Post

By Jon D. B.
“Hang’n out with my boy Zorro!” Yellowstone‘s own Mo Brings Plenty just hit fans with a photo for reference, and Zorro is, as Mo says, “a BIG boy!”. “When someone wants a picture, I have to tell them to hold up while I find something to stand on,” posts Brings Plenty to his Instagram Thursday evening. It seems an odd statement to lead with at first, as the photo Mo shows us looks to be him standing tall with his horse. Then it hits you.

