Woman Convicted for Aggravated Battery of Police

A Vermilion County Circuit Court jury has convicted a woman on Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer for intentionally coughing on two Danville Police Officers. Evidence during the trial indicated Kylie M. Taylor, formerly of Danville, told the officers she had recently been quarantined for Covid-19. Taylor also told the officers that she hoped both would become infected with the virus, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.