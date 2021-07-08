Cancel
Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

By Jaden Oberkrom
ntdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.

www.ntdaily.com

