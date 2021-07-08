Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

"Don't take this the wrong way. (The) red carpet was rolled out for you," Meyers said on Late Night, noting that they were in different stages of their careers when they auditioned for Saturday Night Live in July 2001. Poehler responded: "I'm not going to dispute that." As Poehler acknowledged, she auditioned with the advantage of being an Upright Citizens Brigade co-founder and star who knew a lot of people at SNL, including then-head writer Tina Fey. Poehler was also a regular on the Lorne Michaels-produced Late Night with Conan O'Brien, playing Andy Richter's little sister and making out with Will Ferrell. Meyers insisted he wasn't resentful of Poehler, adding: "The fact that I got it when you got it made it feel like even more...like (I) couldn't believe that there was going to be a time in my life where we had the same thing at the same time." ALSO: Seth and Amy revive "Really!?!" to tackle billionaires in space.