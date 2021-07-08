Cancel
Rocket League head coach reflects on longtime involvement in UNT esports

By Lyndle Montgomery
ntdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man of many roles, 2019 alumnus Gunnar “Pakk” Dickson has been a trailblazer in the university’s Rocket League scene. While this summer will be Dickson’s final stretch as head coach of the varsity Rocket League team, he has played a variety of roles in esports over the last six years. Dickson has been a varsity and club player, club president and head coach in his time at the university both as a student and beyond.

