Rocket League head coach reflects on longtime involvement in UNT esports

A man of many roles, 2019 alumnus Gunnar “Pakk” Dickson has been a trailblazer in the university’s Rocket League scene. While this summer will be Dickson’s final stretch as head coach of the varsity Rocket League team, he has played a variety of roles in esports over the last six years. Dickson has been a varsity and club player, club president and head coach in his time at the university both as a student and beyond.