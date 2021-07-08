Georgia Grants Approval To Spaceport Camden, Clearing Path To License

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has given its approval to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a proposed spaceport on Georgia’s coast. It’s a milestone in Camden County’s quest towards a commercial spaceport that has been plagued by opposition from environmental groups and owners of property on Little Cumberland Island, which lies beneath the proposed rocket trajectories. More than 3,000 county residents have signed a petition to force a referendum on the project, which county officials have pushed as an economic development opportunity.