Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Inside MLB’s Play Ball Park fan experience for All-Star Week

By Richie Cozzolino
KKTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KKTV) - History, memorabilia, games, and more: there’s a little something for everyone at MLB Play Ball Park. To celebrate All-Star Week, the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver has been transformed into a massive indoor and outdoor fan experience for all ages. The convention floor boasts numerous activities for kids and adults to practice hitting and pitching. Patrons can also experience slices of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, info on the Negro League, a MLB “Gaming Zone” and much more.

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Park#Play Ball#Coors Field#Kktv#The Negro League#The Convention Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors. MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Yankees fans boo Gerrit Cole off mound after another poor outing

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole officially heard his first boos from the Yankee Stadium crowd as New York's 2021 campaign continues to hit new lows. Cole was booed off the mound in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets after failing to get out of the fourth inning despite being spotted a 4-1 lead.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBwmleader.com

Security catches Yankees fan who hit Alex Verdugo with a ball

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was hit in the back with a baseball thrown by a fan in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. After getting hit, Verdugo was furious, yelling at fans in the stands, and Boston manager Alex Cora took his team off the field for a few minutes before the game was restarted. It was eventually called because of rain after six innings, with the Yankees winning, 3-1.
MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.
MLBPosted by
The US Sun

Why did everyone wear 44 during the MLB All-Star Week?

THE MLB All-Star week features three days of competition, including the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game. On Monday, July 12, eight sluggers took the floor at the Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, and competed in the annual Home Run Derby. Why did everyone...
Denver, COThe Tribune

Baseball for all: Play Ball Park brings fun, history to Denver as part of All-Star Week

The kid with Rockies-colored curls waited for nearly an hour outside the Denver Convention Center to experience his favorite game. Kingston Combs, a 6-year-old baseball superfan from Denver, has missed the fun inside Coors Field. But he had a seemingly permanent grin on his face once inside Play Ball Park — a five-day MLB showcase for all things baseball. Combs was the first in line.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Judge And Cole “Drove” To Denver – COVID Outbreak Meaning?

While the Yankees and MLB search for “contacts” with hopes of limiting the team’s COVID outbreak, we now know that there may be a connection. The Yankees and Red Sox are expected to play tonight as scheduled. The Yankees will, of course, play shorthanded with Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka, Wandy Peralta, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Jonathan Loasiaga all sidelined due to COVID protocol.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Announces College GameDay Destinations For First 2 Weeks

ESPN has revealed its first two College GameDay locations for the 2021 season, including a Week 0 trip that will mark a first for the popular show. The GameDay crew will start things off with a journey to Atlanta for the Week 0 matchup between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State on August 28. It will be the first time the show will visit the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy