Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies dominate Finale in AZ, pick up much-needed Road Win

By Associated Press
KKTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) - Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field. Nunez began the day batting just .159. He scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk. Yonathan Daza drove in two runs and Ryan McMahon singled twice and scored twice for Colorado. Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who were trying to sweep a three-game series for the first time since April 20-22 against Cincinnati Reds.

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Dom Nunez
Person
Josh Vanmeter
Person
Homer
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Cincinnati Reds#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBGazette

Chi Chi González and Rockies get much needed jolt with road win over Diamondbacks

It’s fitting that when the Rockies needed a jolt, they got it from coffee master Chi Chi González. González has made a name for himself as the clubhouse barista, setting up camp in the Rockies’ home clubhouse and taking his espresso station on the road this year. He serves up Cafe Bustelo, with just a little bit of sugar.
MLBABC News

Nunez, Rockies avoid sweep, beat D-Backs for rare road win

PHOENIX -- Colorado manager Bud Black has lamented his team's inability to get big hits on the road this season. That wasn't the case Thursday. Dom Nunez doubled twice and the Rockies had five extra-base hits and went 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3, avoiding a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors.
MLBdenvergazette.com

Rockies beat Padres 3-1 to claim first road series win of the season

Ninety-one games into 2021 and the Rockies have finally won their first road series. Fueled by seven strikeouts from starting pitcher Jon Gray, the Rockies claimed their first road series of the season Sunday in San Diego, topping the Padres 3-1. Heading into the All-Star break, the Rockies own the worst road record in the MLB at 9-34, but after their first back-to-back road wins of the season, the Rockies may have found their groove away from Coors Field.
MLBmilehighsports.com

Road Rockies strike again

The Arizona Diamondbacks, shortly after the calendar turned from April to May, improved to 15-13 by taking three of four at home against the Colorado Rockies. Two full months and some change later, the D-backs continued their success by taking another series from the Rockies in Phoenix. Of course, between...
MLBESPN

Diaz, Padres bullpen dominate in 4-2 win over Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- — Reliever Miguel Diaz rejoined the Padres for the fourth time this season and was part of a dominant performance by the San Diego bullpen Friday night in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Trent Grisham drove in two runs, a day after his game-ending single...
MLBLongmont Daily Times-Call

Rockies pound Diamondbacks 9-3, seize rare road win in series finale

If only for an afternoon, the Rockies shed their woeful road identity. They even found their bats amid the scorching Arizona heat. The Rockies pummeled the Diamondbacks, 9-3, on Thursday afternoon, snapping a two-game losing streak and improving their road record to 7-33. Their road mark, still the worst in baseball, was temporarily on the backburner as the Rockies seized the getaway game from the Diamondbacks to avoid a series sweep.
MLBUSA Today

Colorado Rockies pick up Oregon's Cullen Kafka in the ninth round

Selecting an Oregon Duck worked out for the Colorado Rockies once before, so they decided to go to the well again. Starting pitcher Cullen Kafka was picked in the ninth round of the MLB draft Monday afternoon. The Rockies picked former Oregon hurler Tyler Anderson in the first round in 2011. Anderson was able to make his debut in 2016 and is still pitching in 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 93 thread: Walker Buehler vs Kyle Freeland

After dropping the first game of the second half 10-4, the Colorado Rockies look to pick up game two of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday evening. The Dodgers will send Walker Buehler (9-1, 2.36 ERA) to the mound to face the Rockies. Buehler has been as good as advertised so far this season and has been fairly dominant throughout the year.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Charlie Blackmon's 10th-inning blast leads Rockies past Dodgers

Charlie Blackmon hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in Denver on Sunday. Blackmon, Chris Owings and Ryan McMahon had two hits to help the Rockies end an eight-game skid to Los Angeles. Will...
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Dodgers blow lead twice, lose to Rockies on 10th-inning walkoff home run

DENVER >> The Dodgers-Giants series at Dodger Stadium will not be a matchup of first-place teams. At least not right away. A second consecutive loss by the Giants in St. Louis gave the Dodgers a chance to claim a share of first place in the NL West for the first time since April 28 Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers certainly tried to capitalize. Will Smith gave them two leads — on a two-run home run in the eighth inning and an RBI single in the 10th.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Why this Jon Gray trade to the Tampa Bay Rays could work

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 04: Starting Pitcher Jon Gray #55 of the Colroado Rockies throws in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field on June 04, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Our colleagues over at Rays Colored Glasses, our sister site that covers...
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ power outage: Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon in home run droughts

Given the Rockies’ history and their locale — the Blake St. Bombers, baseball at 5,280 feet, etc. — you wouldn’t think they would ever face a severe power outage. The Rockies enter Tuesday night’s game against the Mariners at Coors Field with 86 home runs, ranking 13th in the majors. Remembering that this is baseball with an altitude — at least half the time — that’s not good.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 7/20/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nolan Arenado absent from Cardinals' lineup Monday

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alec Mills and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado a routine breather. The veteran infielder went 1-for-13 against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend in the Cardinals' first series since the break. Matt Carpenter is covering third base and hitting third on Monday. Tommy Edman is returning to the lineup to play second base and hit sixth.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Chukars pick up win in weather-shortened game

The Chukars' game against Rocky Mountain on Friday night was called after six innings due to lightning and storms in the area, but Idaho Falls' recorded the win 11-5. Tyler Kelly finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Chukars (29-13)
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Coyotes pick up win at Northwest Regional

CHEYENNE — Tristin Vogt went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and knocked in two runs for the Cheyenne Coyotes as they picked up a 13-1 win over Rigby, Idaho, at the Senior Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional on Saturday. Vogt also pitched five innings, allowing three hits and zero earned runs while fanning five batters.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Picks up seventh win

Wainwright (7-5) tossed five innings against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three en route to the win. The veteran struggled with his control through much of the contest, throwing 61 of 97 pitches for strikes and finishing with a season-high four walks. However, Wainwright navigated through five innings and departed with a 4-3 lead. He has picked up a win in three of his past four outings to push his record to 7-5, which is particularly impressive since he didn't get his first victory of the season until his sixth start. Wainwright hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any of his past seven starts and has posted a 2.74 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over that stretch. He's tentatively slated to start St. Louis' final game before the All-Star break, which will take place Sunday on the road against the Cubs.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Suns NBA Finals Game 5 picks, betting odds: Take Milwaukee to win on road; why picking the under is wise

I have no idea how healthy Chris Paul is entering Game 5 of the NBA Finals. I'm not a doctor, and even if you are, he is obviously going to keep a tight lid on his condition until this series concludes. However, if you're betting on Game 5 or the series as a whole, you're likely doing so based in part on your perception of Paul's health, so I'll just lay out what we know at this stage and let you make up your own minds:

Comments / 0

Community Policy