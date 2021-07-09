Rockies dominate Finale in AZ, pick up much-needed Road Win

Wainwright (7-5) tossed five innings against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three en route to the win. The veteran struggled with his control through much of the contest, throwing 61 of 97 pitches for strikes and finishing with a season-high four walks. However, Wainwright navigated through five innings and departed with a 4-3 lead. He has picked up a win in three of his past four outings to push his record to 7-5, which is particularly impressive since he didn't get his first victory of the season until his sixth start. Wainwright hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any of his past seven starts and has posted a 2.74 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over that stretch. He's tentatively slated to start St. Louis' final game before the All-Star break, which will take place Sunday on the road against the Cubs.