What’s New and What’s Next

Spend those summer Friday nights by the water at Seager Marine’s Flotilla Fridays. Listen to live music from the 2nd floor deck or from the water. Admission is $10 to hang out on the upper deck or docks or rent a floatable for an extra fee for a unique (and awesome) summer experience listening from the crystal clear water of Canandaigua Lake. Flotilla Fridays will run July 9- August 27. Bands, food and drinks served will rotate and will be posted on their Facebook Page. Pre-registration recommended. Floatables go fast. Save your spot.rochesteralist.com
