Rock Hill, SC

SC officer fired after body cam video shows confrontation

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police officer involved in the arrests of two men last month that prompted several days of protests has been fired. Prosecutors said Thursday that Jonathan Moreno of the Rock Hill Police Department also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. Moreno was one of several officers seen in a Facebook video wrestling and throwing punches at the men after a traffic stop. That video led to several days of protests in Rock Hill. Law enforcement officials now say newly released body camera footage shows Moreno instigated a confrontation with one of the men. Prosecutors said they were also dropping a hindering police charge against the man Moreno confronted.

