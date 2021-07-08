Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Oxfam: 11 people die of hunger each minute around the globe

By NOHA ELHENNAWY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Oxfam says that 11 people die of hunger each minute and that the number of people facing famine-like conditions around the globe has increased six times over the last year. The leading humanitarian and anti-poverty group released a report late on Thursday. It says the death toll from famine outpaces that of COVID-19, which kills around seven people per minute. Oxfam also said that 155 million people around the world are now living in crisis levels of food insecurity or worse. That is 20 million more than last year. Around two thirds of these people are facing hunger because their country is caught in some military conflict.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxfam#Hunger#Famine#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
United Nations
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth – an estimated 768 million of us – were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world’s population was undernourished. People who are undernourished are chronically hungry, meaning they don’t have enough to eat for a normal, healthy and active life for a period of at least a year. This condition is particularly...
Public HealthUN News Centre

Conflict, climate change, COVID, forces more people into hunger

Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflict, climate change and the economic impact of COVID-19; and one in five children around the world is stunted, UN agencies warned on Monday. New data that represents the first comprehensive global assessment of food insecurity carried out since the coronavirus pandemic began,...
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million around globe

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
AdvocacyWTOP

Staggering increase in food insecurity leads advocates to focus on root causes

With the pandemic forcing many families to rely on food banks for assistance, a nonprofit called WhyHunger has been addressing the root cause of food insecurity nationwide. Alison Meares Cohen, WhyHunger’s senior director of programs, said the need skyrocketed from an estimated 36 million people at the start of the pandemic to about 50 million at its height.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Crisis Exacerbating World Hunger, Report Shows

From melting ice caps and rising sea levels to record temperatures and extreme drought, climate change manifests in myriad ways and in myriad places. But it doesn’t just show up in the environment and in the weather. It also shows up at the dinner table, according to global charity Oxfam International, which this month published an ominous report on the state of world hunger, which it says is growing in part thanks to the climate crisis.
Public Healthdrgnews.com

UN Report: Pandemic year marked by spike in world hunger

A new report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows a dramatic worsening of world hunger in 2020. While the pandemic’s impact has yet to be fully mapped, the multi-agency report estimates that around a tenth of the global population – up to 811 million people – were undernourished last year. The number suggests it will take a tremendous effort for the world to honor its pledge to end hunger by 2030. This year’s report is the first global assessment of its kind in the pandemic era. The report warns of a “critical juncture,” even as it pins fresh hopes on increased diplomatic momentum. In 2020 hunger increased, outpacing population growth, as some 9.9 percent of all people are estimated to have been undernourished last year, up from 8.4 percent in 2019. The report says transforming food systems is essential to achieve food security, improve nutrition and put healthy diets within reach of all.
CharitiesPosted by
Focus Daily News

Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
drugstorenews.com

Dollar General to help tackle food insecurity

Dollar General is looking to address the issue of food insecurity in the communities it serves through a partnership with Feeding America. The operational partnership includes a $1 million donation to the organization that will be used to provide access to food resources across rural and underserved communities. “Food insecurity...
AnimalsPhys.org

First lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas observed

A research team from Osnabrück University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, has, for the first time, observed lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas in the wild. Whether this behavior is due to competition for food or to the decline of the rainforest's productivity caused by climate change will now be investigated in more detail.
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
Worldkentlive.news

Hospitalised Covid patients explain why they've not had jab

A top doctor has told why unvaccinated Covid patients at hospital in England have failed to have the jab. Dr Richard Cree has been documenting his experience online while working in the ICU at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough during the pandemic. In his latest blog he reported how...
Port Saint Joe, FLWJHG-TV

Free food market helps battle food insecurity

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You hear about a food drive or a meals giveaway almost every week. But Port St. Joe First United Methodist Church is taking food pantries to a whole new level. This Gulf County church is making sure no neighbor goes hungry. “You’re coming in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy