There’s no shortage of dire concerns about the rising COVID-19 surge in Arkansas — let’s call it the Garner Surge for the leading proponent of unhealthy practices. The report quotes Dr. Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at UAMS, about Arkansas’s current status as the national leader in new cases per capita. He cites a lack of vaccinations and mitigation methods (thank you, Senator Garner for prohibiting health mandates.)