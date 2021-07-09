Cancel
Seattle, WA

Handling of mayor's texts brings $5M claims against Seattle

By The Seattle Times
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Two now-former public records officers who blew the whistle about Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s missing text messages have each filed $5 million claims against the city, saying they faced retaliation and felt compelled to resign. Records officer Stacy Irwin, with support from colleague Kimberly Ferreiro, reported to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission that the mayor’s office had broken the Public Records Act in responding to requests from journalists and others for Durkan’s communications. The requests focused on decisions Durkan and other city officials made amid racial justice protests and unrest in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last year. The mayor's office declined to comment.

