Abilene Will Consider Water Plant Backup Power After February Failure
February’s record-breaking winter storm knocked out power to millions of Texas residents, and hit other utilities hard. Officials in Abilene had to cut off the flow of water to city taps when Abilene’s three plants lost power. It was the first time in memory that backup power to the plants failed. It prompted some residents to demand better protections. City officials will look at the possibilities during this month’s budget process.radio.kttz.org
Comments / 1