Doctors to evaluate competency of office shooting suspect

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Criminal proceedings have been suspended for a man charged with killing four people in a shooting at a Southern California office complex pending a mental competency evaluation. The assistant public defender said Thursday that Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was not mentally competent to assist in his own defense and might not understand the charges against him. Two doctors were assigned to assess the competency of Gaxiola Gonzalez, who remains in custody. He faces four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy at an office complex in the city of Orange. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 6.

