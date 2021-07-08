Cancel
Cuero, TX

Blotter: Police arrest Cuero man on burglary warrants

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cuero man remained in jail Thursday after he was arrested on felony warrants issued in DeWitt County charging him with burglary. Victoria police arrested Dusty Riedel, 27, at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with burglary of a vehicle, burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions, engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records.

