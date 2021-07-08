Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Two contraceptive pills licensed for over-the-counter sale in UK first

Shropshire Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has reclassified progesterone-only contraceptives Lovima and Hana. Women will be able to access some types of daily contraceptive pills in pharmacies without a prescription for the first time in the UK. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on Thursday that...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraception#Over The Counter#Contraceptives#Oral Contraceptive Pill#Uk#Gp#Mhragovuk#Pagb#Rcobsgyn#Nhs#Pharmacists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
Women's Healthkentlive.news

Prescription-free contraceptive pills soon to be available

In a UK first, women will be able to access some types of daily contraceptive pills in pharmacies without a prescription. Currently, contraceptive pills are only available via a GP appointment, however in the future, only a consultation with a pharmacist will be required. Lovima and Hana, two 75 microgram...
HealthRefinery29

You’ll Soon Be Able To Buy The Contraceptive Pill In UK Pharmacies

The progesterone-only oral contraceptive pill (desogestrel 75 micrograms) will soon be available to women in the UK without a prescription. This comes after a reclassification of the progesterone-only pill by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which was authorised on 8th July. That means that this particular kind of contraceptive pill can now be bought over the counter.
BusinessABC News

UK government ups pay rise for health staff in England to 3%

LONDON -- The British government has tripled its pay increase offer for more than a million National Health Service employees in England, but unions said the proposed boost was insufficient given an anticipated spike in inflation. In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Health and Social Care said it had...
Women's HealthVogue

Women Can Now Get The Contraceptive Pill Without A Prescription – Finally

The responsibility of taking birth control pills has always (unfairly) fallen on women. While hormonal birth control methods for a “male pill” have been studied since the ’70s – and developments are currently ongoing – it’s certainly not going to be a viable option, one that could see men shouldering their share of the burden of responsibility, anytime soon. Which is why a landmark ruling allowing women, for the first time ever, to buy the contraceptive pill over-the-counter in the UK has been hailed as a major win for women.
Weight LossL.A. Weekly

United Kingdom Keto Pills: [UK] Holland and Barrett Keto Pills Slimming Tablets And Capsule

United Kingdom Keto Pills: A weight loss formula with active ingredients. United Kingdom Keto Pills: What is the toughest work a person comes across in a day? There will be so much work we do in a day that doesn’t remember we need to take care of our health too. Health is something that requires non-stop attention and care. Overweight is a problem that occurs when we don’t take better care of ourselves. The body starts storing toxins in the body which results in overweight. People suffer from pimples, acne, dark patches, and whatnot!
HealthHealthcare IT News

UK government halts GP data sharing scheme after 'mistakes' were made

The government has halted its controversial GP data sharing scheme, following Lord Bethell admitting 'mistakes' have been made in the way the programme has been run and managed. The launch was previously delayed by three months, with patients being given the option to opt out of plans to share GP...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

UK online grocery sales fall for first time -Kantar

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Online grocery sales in the United Kingdom fell 2.6% in the four weeks to July 11 year-on-year, the first ever fall, as Britons returned to physical stores, workplaces, and restaurants, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday. The number of people choosing to buy groceries online...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Healthpharmatimes.com

NHS England unveils new Innovative Medicine Fund

NHS England has unveiled its new Innovative Medicines Fund (IMF), to ensure patients have early access to ‘potentially life-saving’ new treatments. The IMF will be used to fast-track promising new drugs to the patients who need them, building upon the reformed Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF). The new fund, however, will...
Healththeregister.com

Snail mail would be a fool-proof way to inform patients about plans to slurp GP data, but UK govt won't commit

The UK government has refused to commit to sending a letter to 55 million patients in England informing them about its plans to extract their medical data from GP IT systems. During a one-off session of the Parliament's Health and Social Care Committee, Lord Bethell of Romford, Under Secretary of State for Health, twice refused to agree to write to patients individually explaining how use and distribution of their data would change under government plans, and what their rights would be for opting out.
Cancerpharmatimes.com

NICE recommends Incyte’s Pemazyre for rare bile duct cancer

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive recommendation for Incyte Biosciences UK’s Pemazyre for the treatment of the rare bile duct cancer cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). NICE’s guidance recommends Pemazyre (pemigatinib) for the treatment of CCA with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...
Riverside County, CAidyllwildtowncrier.com

J&J FDA warning and clinical trials on pregnant women

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. “These...
Medical & BiotechFortune

Israeli health ministry says Pfizer vaccine prevents severe sickness—but not infection

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine provided a strong shield against hospitalization and more severe disease in cases caused by the contagious delta variant in Israel in recent weeks, even though it was just 39% effective in preventing infections, according to the country’s health ministry.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Patients will still need a mask at Shropshire GP practices

People will still be required to wear face masks in all GP practices in Shropshire – even after after the Government drops the legal requirement on Monday. Ahead of what has been dubbed Freedom Day, all 51 of the county's GP practices have agreed that they will still require people to wear face coverings when attending.

Comments / 0

Community Policy