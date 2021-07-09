Spain's Hernangómez injures shoulder, will miss Tokyo Games

Takagi is the Japanese program coordinator at the University of San Diego. She lives in Menifee. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 23 until Aug. 8 after a year of delays due to the pandemic. Since Japan is not permitting any foreign tourists in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we will need to enjoy the games on television. Luckily, San Diegans can experience Japanese culture right here at home without embarking on a long 12-hour flight.