The number of UK daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 32,548 on Wednesday as the Delta variant continues to spread.It is the highest figure since 22 January, and double the rates seen at the end of last month.Deaths were down slightly, to 33 from Tuesday’s 37.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.It came as Boris Johnson failed to deny that as many as 3.5 million people a week will be forced into self-isolation by his decision to scrap all coronavirus restrictions...