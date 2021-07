Comedians often deliver provocative and eyebrow-raising material, but when one comes up with an obviously racist “joke” they should expect unrelenting fury not guffaws.Right-wing comic Andrew Lawrence clearly doesn’t mind causing profound offence, however, as his tweets in the wake of England’s Euro 2020 defeat horifyingly reveal.The 41-year-old standup posted a series of abhorrent messages after the Three Lions lost the longed-for cup to rivals Italy in a gut-wrenching penalty shoot-out.Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, all stepped up at the crucial moment but were unsuccessful in their shots on goal.Lawrence responded by writing on...