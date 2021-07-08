Cancel
North Carolina GOP senate candidate Pat McCrory raises $1.2M

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory raised more than $1.2 million in his first fundraising haul between April and June. The former Charlotte mayor who lost a pair of general election gubernatorial bids in 2008 and 2016 but won in 2012 got support from 8,000 donors. McCrory is marketing himself as a “Washington outsider” and hopes his track record in North Carolina politics will set him apart from his two main GOP opponents. Both competitors have served in Congress. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Rep. Mark Walker have not yet released their fundraising numbers. Reports must be shared with the Federal Election Commission by July 15.

