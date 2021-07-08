Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Board returns local control to Little Rock School District

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Board of Education has lifted the last remaining restrictions on the Little Rock School District, returning it fully to local control nearly six and a half years after a state takeover. The state board on Thursday lifted the remaining restrictions, which included a prohibition on the local school board hiring or firing its superintendent without state approval. Arkansas took over the district in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools. The state in 2019 returned control to a new board that was elected in November, but kept the limits on the board's authority.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy