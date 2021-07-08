Cancel
Texas GOP renews push for new voting laws, unfinished agenda

 12 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas GOP lawmakers began a hurried attempt Thursday to pass new voting restrictions, among other unfinished business, as they began a packed special session agenda that Democrats say plays to the far right. New voting proposals took center stage Thursday as Texas lawmakers returned to the state capitol for a 30-day special session following Democrats' May walkout that broke quorum and closed out the regular session. The agenda, which was released by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott early Wednesday, also includes border security, “social media censorship,” and critical race theory, among other priority items.

