There are only a few hours left for the world of football to experience one of its most important events: Euro 2021. However, it is necessary to remember that it is celebrated this year because last summer there were restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the date had to be postponed. The wait, therefore, has come to an end, and this Sunday, July 11 at 21:00 hours England and Italy will have to show their best moves to win the desired trophy of the competition. Isabel II He wanted to show his support for his country’s team by dedicating a few words to Gareth Southgate, coach of the team that can be proclaimed winners for the first time in history.