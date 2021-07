Most people think that plastic items such as water bottles, plates, cups, glasses, dishes, bowls and containers used in homes, restaurants, events and schools would be responsible for the majority of plastic waste in the United States. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, these items only accounted for roughly 1 million tons, or 0.4 percent of all municipal solid waste in 2018. In comparison, the amount of clothes and shoes that same year added up to 13 million tons, or 4.4 percent of all municipal solid waste.