Welcome to the transfer news live blog. Each day, we will keep you updated on the latest transfer news and rumours from what will surely be a busy summer of transfer moves. At the start of the summer, it was reported that Manchester United were planning to sign at least four players, with Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Pau Torres said to be among those on their shortlist. The deal for Sancho has finally been completed, with Raphael Varane said to be the next transfer on the club’s radar.