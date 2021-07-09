Mazda, General Motors recall vehicles

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE Vehicle Make: Chevrolet Year: 2016 Model: Sonic Vehicle ID #: 1G1JE5SB7G4134890 Vehicle License #: State Person who left vehicle at facility: Timmy Charles Any information relating to owner: 404-601-1434 You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (b) (2), that the above-referenced vehicle is subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicle is currently located at 1911 Old Covington Rd, Conyers GA 30013 Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: Shark's Automotive Address: 1911 Old Covington Rd, Conyers GA 30013 Telephone #: (678) 525-1639 915-40622, 7/7,14,2021.
Comments / 0