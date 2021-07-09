Cancel
Mazda, General Motors recall vehicles

Romesentinel.com
 11 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Meanwhile, General Motors is recalling more than...

