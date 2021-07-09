Mazda, General Motors recall vehicles

The engine oil consumption lawsuit filed against General Motors in Missouri in January has been thrown out by the judge presiding over the case. According to Car Complaints, Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. dismissed all claims in this class action suit, which included complaints of violations of the Express Warranty and Implied Warranty of Merchantability, along with the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA). The plaintiffs originally sued over problems with the Generation IV 5.3L Vortec V8 engine in their vehicles, which has several design defects that can cause it to burn oil excessively.