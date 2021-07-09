Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 22:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...NORTHWESTERN BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1033 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Elsmere, or 19 miles northeast of Thedford, moving southeast at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elsmere, Purdum, Hawley Flats and Koshopah.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0