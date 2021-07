Illinois Caverns State Natural Area, near Waterloo, reopened June 16. The park closed in 2011 over concerns about white-nose syndrome, a condition that affects bats. “The fear was the human traffic in and out was possibly helping spread the fungus within cave systems in general,” said Mic Middleton, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ site superintendent at Illinois Caverns. “It was pretty much a consensus among the area of expertise that a lot of cave systems would be closed off to see if it would help combat that.