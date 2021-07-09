Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Pneumonia: An underestimated threat among adult dairy cows

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePneumonia is like a thief in the night. It’s hard to detect, but it steals from your bottom line and the losses can be devastating. “Once animals get past 6 to 8 months of age, we typically think they are at a much lower risk of contracting pneumonia,” said Jennifer Roberts, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim, “but it can still be a serious health concern for adult animals.”

www.wisfarmer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Cows#Pneumonia#Cow#Animals#Nutrition#Prevention Prevention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePhys.org

Experts challenge current understanding of transition dairy cow health

For dairy cows, the transition period—the time between a cow giving birth and beginning to produce milk—brings the greatest possibility of health problems. The current widespread belief is that the effects of excess nonesterified fatty acids (NEFA) in the bloodstream and the ensuing hyperketonemia during this period, coupled with low levels of available calcium, are largely responsible for disorders such as mastitis, metritis, retained placenta, and poor fertility. Much attention has therefore been devoted to regulating NEFA and calcium levels in transition cows—yet all these efforts have not made the transition period less of a challenge to cows and, hence, to farmers, with approximately 75 percent of disease occurring during the first months postpartum. Dairy producers literally pay the price in terms of reduced milk production, costs of treatment, early culling of cows, reduced reproductive abilities, and animal welfare.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Drought Stress Intensifying Disease Pressures

Drought brings its own unique set of challenges for cattle producers, one of which is an increased potential for the spread of disease through a cow herd. It makes sense that as forages are stressed and animals go into dry-lot situations, are given supplemental feedings, and crowd around fewer watering stations, there is a higher-density situation, allowing certain diseases to spread more easily. Veterinarian John Davidson says he's seen this play out firsthand during his years of practice in Texas. This summer, he's encouraging producers to be especially vigilant against the threat that comes from cattle persistently infected with bovine viral diarrhea virus (PI-BVDV).
Public Healthheraldstandard.com

Vaccine hesitancy among young adults continues as delta variant spreads

In the seven months since COVID-19 vaccinations first became available, Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, a family medicine specialist at Allegheny Health Network, has heard a variety of explanations from young adults who have not gotten vaccinated. “In young folks, there’s this feeling of immortality: ‘I’m young, I’m healthy, I got COVID...
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Keratoconus Cases Underestimated in US

The number of keratoconus cases in the United States may be three times higher than previously reported, including a dense cluster in Western states, a recent study published in Eye & Contact Lens suggests. A research team from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore analyzed data from...
ChinaInternational Business Times

Monkey B Virus: China Logs First Human Case, Death From Rare Disease

China reported the country's first human case and death from a rare disease known as Monkey B. The infection is different from monkeypox, which was recently detected in a Texas resident. Monkey B infection was reported in a 53-year-old male veterinary surgeon at an institute in Beijing that specializes in...
Healthhealio.com

Risk for ASCVD among South Asians may be underestimated by current risk calculators

Atherosclerotic CVD was more prevalent among individuals of South Asian ancestry compared with those of European ancestry, a finding not explained by the addition of various risk factors to the Pooled Cohort Equations, researchers reported. According to data published in Circulation, elevated risk for ASCVD events among individuals of South...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Asymptomatic adults may be reservoirs of Streptococcus pneumoniae

By Instituto de Tecnologia Química e Biológica António Xavier da Universidade NOVA de Lisboa ITQB NOVA. Streptococcus pneumoniae is a major human pathogen and a leading cause of several infectious diseases including pneumonia, the third-leading cause of death in Portugal. In Europe, S. pneumoniae is the most common cause of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in adults. Still, very little is known about its colonization within this age group. A team of researchers from ITQB NOVA has now taken a crucial step to clarify the dynamics of carriage of this bacterium in adults.
ChinaNY Daily News

Chinese researcher dies from rare monkey virus

A 53-year-old veterinary surgeon who’d dissected two primates in March became the first human in China to die from the Monkey B Virus, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The report from the CCDC said the victim “experienced nausea and vomiting followed by fever with neurological...
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID Leaves Wake of Medical Debt Among US Adults

About one third of US adults struggled with medical debt during the pandemic, according to data from a Commonwealth Fund survey released July 16. Despite the passage of four major relief bills in 2020 and 2021 and federal efforts to offset pandemic- and job-related coverage loss, many people continued to face financial challenges, especially those with a low income and those who are Black or Latino.
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

Eating Whole Grains May Lower Risk of Heart Disease Among Older Adults

Those who eat whole grains may have lower blood pressure, blood sugar, and risk of heart disease. New research confirms these findings in older adults who consume more servings of whole grains compared to those who eat fewer. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition examined how whole and...
Marsing, IDKIVI-TV

Dairy cows more susceptible to heat stress, expert says

MARSING, Idaho — Nederend Farms is dedicated to keeping its cows comfortable, happy, and healthy. In total, the farm has about 8,000 Holstein cows, and amid higher than normal temperatures that have hit the Treasure Valley, the farm is making sure the heat doesn’t impact the cows. “Cows don’t have...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Coronavirus Became A Global Menace Due To One Mutation

It’s been reported that there’s a single change in an important viral protein that could have helped the virus make the jump from animals to people – this has led to the virus becoming the terrible plague that it is today. Science News notes that this particular mutation seems to...
CancerBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

POISON's Rikki Rockett has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated. The 59-year-old drummer, who lives outside Los Angeles, revealed his positive diagnosis in a video message shared on his social media earlier today. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was diagnosed, or got a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy