House Democrats are going all-in on their efforts to use the heavy hand of government to ban fossil fuels, nationalize American energy production, and waste hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars on new government projects. You may think that would be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, but there is a more dangerous proposal that has momentum and may actually become law: The CLEAN Future Act. The 1,000-page bill contains a hodgepodge of radical provisions inspired by the “GND,” so it is imperative that it comes nowhere near the president’s desk, or else it could be lights out for our prosperous American economy.