Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 Will Have Two Performance Modes With Ultra-Wide And HDR Support

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Stranding Director’s Cut was recently revealed during the Summer Game’s Fest event, and we got another look at it today (July 8) during Sony’s July 2021 State of Play where we learned that it will release this September and include support for ultra-wide displays and HDR across both performance modes, one with an upscaled 4K resolution running at 60 FPS and the other running at native 4K.

#Death Stranding#Hdr#Playstation Store
