Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 Will Have Two Performance Modes With Ultra-Wide And HDR Support

Update: With the PlayStation Store page now finally active, we can see that the game will be $49.99 on PlayStation 5, or $10 as an upgrade from the original PlayStation 4 version. As well, the store page lists Director’s Cut also supporting PS5 features such as haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance, 3D Audio, and faster loading times. Also, two graphical modes will be available: Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS, or Fidelity Mode in native 4K – both with ultra-wide and HDR support.