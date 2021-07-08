Cancel
Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 Details from Panel From Hell 3

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarian Studios debuted the Baldur's Gate 3 Panel From Hell 3 earlier today, highlighting some upcoming content for Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 on PC with a delightful LARP adventure. Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest game in the Baldur's Gate CRPG franchise. As Larian Studios often does, it had...

techraptor.net

Larian Studios is back with another Panel from Hell. We learned the approximate release date of Baldur's Gate 3 and some of the new features waiting for players in Patch 5. Baldur's Gate III went into early access last year and the developers at Larian Studios certainly can not be accused of not communicating with fans. Yesterday we got the 13th Community Update. On this occasion we had a chance to see the Panel from Hell 3, the next installment of a series of streams, from which we can learn a little about the game's progress and meet the developers working on it. The event took place in an unusual form, as the creators played a LARP session, with the audience being able to influence its course. In addition to the interesting show, we also learned about a few novelties which are to be offered by the upcoming Patch 5. The update is expected to arrive on July 13 and before new content the players should expect innovations in the mechanics and qualit-of-life changes. Moreover, Swen Vincke, creative director of the studio, informed that the full version of the title is to be released in 2022.
