Not your N-ordinary phone. pic.twitter.com/0oKCbY8CXO. While trolling is not commonly seen in the industry, especially before the launch of the devices, who doesn't love to see a big brand taking a jab on another one? Poco played it really smart here. As mentioned earlier, the Poco F3 GT will be launched soon in the Indian market and now with the recent tweet, Poco hints that the F3 GT will be better than the OnePlus Nord 2. In the tweet, Poco stated that Poco F3 GT is "not your N-ordinary phone." This is a clear hint that the company is trolling Nord 2. Not just that Poco took it to next level by taking Nord 2's promotional ad that reads "pretty much everything you could ask for" and turned it into "pretty much everything you could ask for and a lot lot more."