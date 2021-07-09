Halsey Tours The Met to Reveal 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' Album Cover

Following an early announcement last month, Halsey has now returned to reveal the cover of her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Accompanied by an official release date, the artist took to Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to offer a tour of the famed landmark before sharing the cover art. The 13-minute-long video sees Halsey walking through the halls of the museum stopping at works various that served as inspiration. The end of the video is a grand unveiling of the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power artful cover which sees Halsey sitting on a throne with a baby resting on her lap.