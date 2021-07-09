2317 Wheatlands Dr, Goochland, VA 23103

A rare gem with 2 acres located just minutes outside of Short Pump, this classic colonial has been meticulously maintained by the original owners. This property is like nothing else you've seen! HUGE lot (perfect for adding a pool), tennis court or basketball paved area, large deck/gazebo, detached shed, HUGE detached garage. Garage is a treasure with heating and cooling, 2 bays (1 built for a car lift), 2nd floor office, and plumbing for a bathroom. The home has a great floorplan with an oversized bonus/flex room. Convenient utility room offers a ton of great storage. Spacious kitchen offers pantry, eat-in area and access to the formal dining room. Formal living room and family room could easily be made into 1 large entertaining space with wood-burning fireplace. Very spacious and primary bedroom features new carpet, walk-in closet and private bath. 3 add'l bedrooms upstairs (all very good sized), full hall bathroom and laundry area complete the 2nd floor. 2-zoned HVAC (1 replaced: 2019), new windows: 2017, new roof: 2018, new detached garage (on separate elec meter): 2018, new well pump: 2020. You do not want to miss this private oasis!