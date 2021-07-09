Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Who is Daniel Camarena? Padres rookie pitcher goes viral with grand slam off Max Scherzer

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Camarena is now a Slam Diego legend. Daniel Camarena, a Padres rookie pitcher who lined a grand slam off the Nationals' Max Scherzer for his first MLB hit Thursday night in his second major league game. OK, a quick review of that line: Rookie pitcher, grand slam, Max Scherzer....

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Scanlan
Person
Homer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Yankees#Nationals#Bally Sports#Cubs#Giants#Triple A El Paso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Daniel Camarena: Rejoins Friars

Camarena was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. The left-hander will rejoin the Padres on Thursday after spending the past couple weeks in the minors. Camarena gave up three runs over 2.2 innings during his lone big-league appearance this season, and he should fill a low-leverage role during his time with the team.
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Rookie reliever hits slam off Scherzer, Pads sting Nats 9-8

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena. The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBaudacy.com

Daniel Camarena "It took me a while to go to sleep."

San Diego Padres Daniel Camarena joined the John Kentera Show to talk about hitting a grand slam against Max Scherzer for his first career MLB hit. Camarena talks about how close his family is and how baseball was a way to bond with his brothers. He also goes on to talk about the sacrifices his parents made to make his dream a reality, and how tough it was when his father passed away in 2019.
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Daniel Camarena: I Don’t Even Know How I Hit That

San Diego Padres P Daniel Camarena joins Dan Beyer & Mike Harmon on The Doug Gottlieb Show. He talks about hitting a grand slam HR off of Max Scherzer last night in his first Major League at bat, saying he wasn’t thinking about hitting at all. He just wants to help the Padres from the mound and any way he can but he’ll take that Big Fly anytime.
MLBwmleader.com

Rookie reliever’s grand slam leads Padres to comeback win

SAN DIEGO — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena. The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers helped off field with knee injury

The Padres' starting rotation took another hit Sunday when rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers injured his right knee attempting to make a tag along the first base line in the third inning at Petco Park. With a runner on first with no outs, Weathers fielded Rockies pitcher Jon Gray's popped bunt...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Max Scherzer, Nationals square off vs. Yu Darvish, Padres

Thursday night in San Diego will be special. "Honestly, you don't see many pitching matchups like this one," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday while looking forward to the next day's contest against the visiting Washington Nationals. Three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star Max Scherzer will take the...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Daniel Camarena: Shines with bat in relief outing

Camarena pitched two innings against Washington on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two. He also hit a grand slam in his lone plate appearance. Starter Yu Darvish uncharacteristically struggled and was pulled after three innings due to back/hip tightness, giving Camarena an opportunity to pitch with San Diego down by six runs. The deficit grew to eight after Camarena allowed a two-run homer to Trea Turner in the fourth inning, but the reliever made up for the mistake by clubbing a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the bottom of the frame. According to the Padres' official Twitter account, Camarena became the second pitcher in major-league history -- and the first since 1898 -- to smack a grand slam for his first big-league hit. The big moment probably won't impact Camarena's role in the bullpen or long-term place on the club, but it was the biggest hit in what turned into an epic Padres comeback.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

2021 Dodgers Trade Deadline Targets: RHP Max Scherzer, Nationals

This is the first in our 2021 trade deadline series, and we’re starting it off with the biggest potential prize in Nationals’ righty Max Scherzer. Let me preface this by saying it’s highly unlikely the Nats deal Scherzer — especially since they’re reportedly interested in Kris Bryant. But being six games under .500, six games back of the Mets in the NL East and a -31 run differential (thanks to a 24-8 drubbing by the Padres Friday night), the Nats should probably be in sell mode, as they’re farm system is among the worst in the sport — Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge notwithstanding.
MLBYardbarker

Daniel Camarena News

OH HELL YEAH! For his first major-league hit, reliever Daniel Camarena joined the ranks of the Slam Diego elite and Trent Grisham knocked a walk-off single into right field to complete San Diego’s wild comeback from eight runs down to top the Nationals 9-8 on Thursday night at Petco Park.
MLBaudacy.com

Stephen Strasburg injury update and Max Scherzer trade availability

The Nationals are in town and we all know Aztec for life Stephen Strasburg has one of the best arms in baseball. He's been injured, however, and has struggled to stay on the field after winning World Series MVP in 2019. When can we expect him back?. The guys also...
MLBESPN

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against San Diego

LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Sunday. The Nationals are 24-23 in home games in 2020. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.3. The Padres have...
MLBBradenton Herald

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +113, Padres -130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy