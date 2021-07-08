Cancel
Missoula County, MT

An Early Start to the Missoula Valley’s Wildfire Smoke Season

By Peter Christian
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Missoula’s summer wildfire smoke season has arrived early. Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield has details. “We've had some smoke drift into our area from some fires that popped up in southwestern Washington and Idaho,” said Coefield. “A little bit west of Mineral County,” she said. The Idaho fires really started going just yesterday and we had some breezes that picked up the smoke and delivered it into our area. You probably noticed that last night. It was getting kind of grim. And we did see some of that smoke settle down into our valleys and particularly in Frenchtown in and then in Seeley Lake this morning where conditions were raised to Unhealthy for Sensitive Group levels.”

montanatalks.com

