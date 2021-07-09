Cancel
NZD/USD drops towards multi-month low below 0.6950 as risk sentiment deteriorates

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD continues with the previous day’s selling pressure and tests the multi-month low. US dollar remains steady below 13-week highs on risk jitters. Risk aversion among investors turns Kiwi lower against the US dollar. NZD/USD extends the previous session's downside momentum in the Asian session and retests the multi-month low...

www.fxstreet.com

BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
StocksMetro International

Stocks on worst run in 18-months amid global COVID-19 surge

LONDON (Reuters) – Risk-aversion ruled on Monday as a surge in worldwide coronavirus cases drove down bond yields and left stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Summer markets were suddenly stormy. Europe’s STOXX 600 saw its worst morning in two...
CurrenciesCNBC

Dollar erases gains as sentiment steadies

The U.S. dollar erased earlier gains on Tuesday as global markets steadied after an overnight selloff, though popular reflation trades in the $6.6 trillion a day currency markets were under pressure amid fears of a stalled global recovery. Investors are keeping an anxious eye on the fast-spreading Delta variant of...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

U.S. dollar rises amid risk-off sentiment

NEW YORK, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Monday as risk-averse mood returned to market, bolstering appetite for the safe-haven currency. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.21 percent at 92.8856. In late New York trading, the euro...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea, Thai stocks drop on waning risk sentiment

* China reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since Jan * S. Korea stocks fall for third day, hit 2-wk low * Thai authorities warn daily virus cases could hit 30,000 By Anushka Trivedi Jan 14 (Reuters) - Stock markets in China, South Korea and Thailand declined on Tuesday as mood was soured by concerns over fast-rising coronavirus cases at home and abroad, but a fall in U.S. yields pressured the dollar and lifted Asian currencies. In a holiday thinned trading day where Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore bourses were shut, Seoul's KOSPI and Thai equities shed 0.5% each, while Taiwan shares dropped 1%. Local currencies though found support in the dollar's decline after Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows as a Delta-variant fuelled rise in COVID-19 cases in the countries with high vaccination rates like the United States and England, stoking worries over economic reopening. The Philippine peso, the Thai baht and Taiwan's dollar firmed between 0.1% to 0.4%. "The drop in real yields arguably indicate the fixed income market's acute growth concerns and those concerns may finally have started to hit the equity market," said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "There is a good chance the risk-off moves could extend in the thin summer market." South Korea and Thailand were both reporting a surge in infections. Thailand has warned daily cases could touch 30,000. The won slipped 0.2% and local equities hit an almost two-week low, down for a third day, while Thai stocks have already shed 1.7% so far this week. China shares slipped 0.5% after the country reported its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in a province that shares a border with Myanmar. HIGHLIGHTS ** Developing Asia's economic growth in 2021 will be slightly lower than previously projected - Asian Development Bank ** People's Bank of China keeps the benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at monthly meeting ** Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were not trading due to a holiday in their respective countries Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0339 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.03 -5.69 -0.32 0.44 China +0.06 +0.64 -0.42 1.47 India 0.00 -2.41 0.00 12.66 Philippines +0.35 -5.40 0.00 -7.74 S.Korea -0.20 -5.56 -0.50 12.33 Singapore -0.07 -3.16 0.00 9.40 Taiwan -0.12 +1.41 -0.96 19.59 Thailand +0.15 -8.66 -0.45 6.87 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls stepping in at daily support

NZD/USD bounced into the close on Wall Street, albeit 0ver 0.8% underwater. Price meets starts to correct from the bearish territory for early Asia. NZD/USD is trading down by some 0.8% at the time of writing, falling from a high of 0.7003 to a low of 0.6915 on the day so far, correcting into the Wall Street close.
Marketskitco.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes drop as well as gold

It is a well-known fact that gold prices are extremely sensitive to the rise or fall of 10-year Treasury yields. The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 5-month lows

(Updates prices and commentary) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from new five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge against the unexpected rally in the U.S. bond benchmark. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 1.8 basis points to 1.199%, a reversal from a low of 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 3.8 basis points to 1.853%. What appeared to be short covering in mid-curve Eurodollars pulled long end yields lower, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Trading was volatile, as the 10-year yield overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. The decline in yields on Monday came as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns bout the economic outlook and sent investors seeking safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Colin said however bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price recession. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that wont be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in January-March period." The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. Thirty-year yields which had risen almost four bps earlier in the day, slipped back to 1.80%, though stayed off end-January lows touched on Monday. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 3 bps at minus 0.42% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.7 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.443%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.269%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3%a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 10:56AM New York / 1456 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills !Empty !Empty !Empty value value value Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1996 -0.010 Three-year note 100-8/256 0.3644 -0.014 Five-year note 100-244/256 0.6786 -0.011 Seven-year note 101-232/256 0.9654 0.001 10-year note 103-240/256 1.1986 0.018 20-year bond 107-236/256 1.7741 0.039 30-year bond 111-236/256 1.8528 0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields plunge on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds Treasury auctions later in week, COVID-19 case data) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows on Monday as the rapid increase in new coronavirus cases sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The average number of new U.S. COVID-19 cases per day has tripled in the past 30 days, according to an analysis of Reuters data. In the month from June 18 to Sunday, it climbed from 12,004 to 32,136. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the Delta variant have been on the rise in recent weeks but markets overall only reacted on Monday. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes fell 12.2 basis points to 1.177%, close to the session's low of 1.176%, a level last seen in February. Yields on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 11.8 basis points to 1.812% as stock markets worldwide fell while the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to yields moving higher, not lower, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing U.S. and European bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the U.S. consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that maybe we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 96.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9 basis points at 0.208%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.448%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.257%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade. The U.S. Treasury will auction $24 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $16 billion of 10-year TIPS on Thursday. July 19 Monday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2075 -0.019 Three-year note 100 0.375 -0.055 Five-year note 100-234/256 0.6867 -0.091 Seven-year note 101-240/256 0.9609 -0.110 10-year note 104-36/256 1.1772 -0.122 20-year bond 108-168/256 1.7321 -0.124 30-year bond 112-236/256 1.8121 -0.118 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Dan Grebler and Andrea Ricci)
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market Wrap: Sentiment away from risk sends Bitcoin toward $30k

Bitcoin is at risk of breaking its $30K support level. Bitcoin traded lower on Monday, mirroring declines in traditional markets as investors pull away from risky assets because of concerns about weaker monetary and fiscal stimulus and rising COVID-19 cases, including those caused by the Delta variant. Bitcoin was trading...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Bearish Power Puts Long-Term Lows into Perspective

The old saying that the trend is your friend is appropriate with the NZD/USD. The mid-term range of the Forex pair is consistently demonstrating an ability to brush aside support. Yes, the NZD/USD certainly produces enticing moments with higher reversals, but since the third week of May, the Forex pair has demonstrated a rather durable ride lower.

