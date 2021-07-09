Cancel
Better driver training, safer roads: registry launched

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand Line Now, July 8, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. A new registry lays the groundwork for better driver training and safer roads. Plus, a move to cut out the middle (repair) man. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. Wildfires cause problems out west;...

Brokers, carriers try new tricks on truckers

Land Line Now, July 13, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Some truckers can’t get new rate confirmations from brokers when a receiver turns them away or get their escrow back from carriers. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. Another prominent group throws it support...
Springfield, IL

New road signs direct drivers to charging stations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you’re a driver of an electric vehicle, be on the lookout for new signs on the highway where you can refuel. In the last two weeks, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) installed 30 fuel signs on major interstates including I-55, 70, and 90. Other...
Orlando Sentinel

Drivers speed, text at the wheel, yet want safer streets, transportation survey reveals

A new survey by Central Florida’s transportation-planning agency found that 12% of respondents said think it’s just fine to text while driving when the road is clear. “Twelve percent feels low but it’s not zero,” said Sara Vega of Summit Survey Research, which was hired by MetroPlan Orlando to conduct the survey of more than 3,000 Orange, Seminole and Osceola residents from late April to early ...
Traffic

Drivers can help fight distractions on the road

As recently as two decades ago, many drivers never would have imagined answering phone calls through their automobiles or spending time at stoplights strolling through their social media feeds. But such is the reality for modern drivers, who must now contend with myriad distractions while behind the wheel. Distracted driving...
Traffic

The odd case where you may want a ticket

Land Line Now, July 12, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Did you get marked up in a Driver Vehicle Inspection Report? We’ll explain why you might want a ticket for the very same violation. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. It’s shaping up to...
Mercury Insurance Launches MercuryGO for Georgia Drivers

Today, Mercury Insurance announced that the company has made its usage-based insurance app, MercuryGO, available to drivers in Georgia to help improve driving skills and traffic safety. The app acts as a virtual driving coach, providing skill scores that give real-time feedback about driving behavior. Mercury auto insurance policyholders who enroll to use the app immediately receive up to a 10% participation discount. Then, when MercuryGO customers renew their policies, they could receive a discount of up to 40%, depending upon their driving score.
Traffic

We need to get better at moving over on roads

Recently, the Ohio State Highway Patrol urged motorists to keep everyone safe by moving over when there is a stationary public safety vehicle, emergency vehicle, road service or highway maintenance vehicle on the side of the road. From 2016-20, OSHP cruisers were involved in 56 crashes that were “move over”...
More drivers speeding on Kansas roads

Kansas drivers are being urged to slow down because officials are seeing more speeding on Kansas highways. There have been three fatal accidents in the state since Friday bringing warnings to Kansas drivers. While traffic fatalities are down so far this year compared to this point last year, Kansas is still on track for more than 400 deaths on Kansas highways alone. That's not counting city streets.
Campaign Launches To Recruit More School Bus Drivers

A statewide bus driver shortage could impact the upcoming school year, which is prompting an organization to make a push to recruit more drivers. The Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) is launching their school bus driver recruitment campaign. The shortage of drivers affects the state’s ability to get 1.5 million...
Traffic

Drivers Encouraged To Buckle Up As Seat Belt Usage Declines

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is urging more people to wear their seat belts when in a vehicle as the percentage that do so is dropping. The office has released the following:. Michigan’s seat belt use rate has decreased sharply, dropping from 94.4 percent in 2019 to 92.6...
Trucking association launches CDL training programs

The Next Generation in Trucking Association (NGT) is partnering with high schools and community colleges across the country to launch truck driver and technician training programs, in response to a growing need for trucking professionals nationwide. This week, the group announced partnerships with schools in California, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, offering training programs that will eventually lead to jobs. The program aims to address an industry shortage of drivers, according to NGT. “Programs like this one are critical game changers for not only developing a skilled workforce but also creating pathways for that skilled workforce to advance in their careers in the trucking industry,” Lindsey Trent, Ryder customer and business development manager, which operates in Kentucky, and co-chair of Next Generation in Trucking, said in a statement. “We are eager to train, mentor, and match a fresh generation of drivers to the 21st century needs and demands of the trucking industry.” NGT said the truck driver shortage is expected to grow to more than 174,000 by 2026, according to industry estimates, and that an aging fleet of drivers is a key part of the problem. The average age of a commercial truck driver in the United States is 55 and the average age of a driver entering Commercial Drivers License (CDL) training is nearly 35, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Truck driving is a physically demanding job, but also requires an understanding of the technology many trucks are outfitted with today. By starting a trucker’s career earlier, we not only get digitally native drivers behind the wheel, but drivers in their prime,” Trent also said. NGT is partnering with schools nationwide to launch CDL programs tailored to local needs. Recent partnerships include Patterson High School, Patterson, Calif.; Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Ky.; Jessamine Career and Technology Center, Nicholasville, Ky.; Fairdale High School, Louisville, Ky; and Lux-Casco, Luxemburg, Wis.
Simple Solutions To Make Maryland Roads Safer

Maryland lawmakers are looking to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists with a new legislation; however, progress has been slow. Currently, the road infrastructure is outdated and has remained relatively unchanged since its construction in the 1960s. Del. Vaughn Stewart first proposed the Pedestrian Safety Act but outlined that...
Cars

Do You Need Learner’s Permit Insurance? (2021)

Whether you are the parent of a teen driver or the recent recipient of a learner’s permit yourself, you might have questions about insurance. With that in mind, we have created this helpful guide to learner’s permit insurance. Below, we’ll outline everything you need to know about insuring drivers who...
Politics

Driver Services launches online document upload

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division has announced the addition of document uploads to its online services options. This service allows new and existing customers to upload required identity documents to be pre-vetted and added to the customer’s profile prior to visiting a Driver Services Center.
Traffic

Road repairs to slow drivers on Olympic Peninsula highways

More road repairs on U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 19 are expected to lead to traffic delays this summer. Earlier this week, pavement repairs and chip-sealing work restarted on US 101 and Highway 19 in a multi-county chip seal project across the Olympic Peninsula. Earlier this year, road crews conducted...

