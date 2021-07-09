Party in the Park returns, brings Davenport neighbors together

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The second annual Party in the Park returned on Thursday, bringing in dozens to get to know their city officials and law enforcement. Organizers say they hope Party in the Park helps bring the community together and hopefully prevent the increasing gun violence. Davenport Police say 108 shots fired incidents have been reported from January 1st through July 4th. Since February 26th, four kids have been victims of Davenport shootings, two of them have been fatal.