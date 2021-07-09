Reyes' 3-run HR in 9th, Indians end 9-game slide, beat KC

CLEVELAND -- “Honestly, I swear on my kids, I went there almost like hoping they'd walk José,” said Franmil Reyes, who just wanted to get in the batter’s box. There were two outs in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied and José Ramírez coming up to the plate. The Royals could’ve chosen to face the All-Star but decided to intentionally walk him to get to Reyes, which is exactly what he wanted. Two pitches later, Reyes lifted the Indians to a walk-off 7-4 victory on a three-run homer Thursday night at Progressive Field.