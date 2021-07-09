Egypt, Sudan urge UN action on Nile dam, Ethiopia says 'no'

Ethiopia has attained its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan, an official told AFP on Monday. "The first filling already was done last year. The second one is already done today. So today or tomorrow, second filling will be announced," said the official, adding there is now enough water stored to begin producing energy. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam -- GERD -- has been a source of dispute ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011. Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters, while Ethiopia deems it essential for its electrification and development.