Egypt, Sudan urge UN action on Nile dam, Ethiopia says 'no'

 11 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Egypt and Sudan are urging the U.N. Security Council to undertake “preventive diplomacy” and call for a legally binding agreement to resolve a dispute with Ethiopia over the availability of water from its dam on the Nile River. But Ethiopia insisted the matter can be solved by the African Union and many council members agreed. Egypt and Sudan sent their foreign ministers to New York Thursday to appeal for council action. They said 10 years of negotiations with Ethiopia have failed and the dam is being filled, posing “an existential threat” to 150 million people in their downstream nations.T.

