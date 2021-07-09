Cancel
MLB

Replay at 2nd base in 7th inning helps Twins down Tigers 5-3

By BRIAN HALL - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of a replay reversal to score three runs in the seventh inning, rallying past the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Sanó started the seventh with his 15th homer, tying it at 3. Max Kepler beat out an infield single and Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder. Detroit tried to turn a double play, but Celestino beat the throw to first. The Twins requested a review and were right, showing second baseman Willi Castro pulled his foot off the bag too quickly, keeping Kepler safe. After a sacrifice bunt, reliever José Cisnero unleashed a wild pitch that scored the go-ahead run.

www.wcn247.com

