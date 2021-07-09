Cancel
Northwestern releases position profile for its search for the next University President

By Jacob Fulton
Daily Northwestern
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern has taken the next step toward appointing its 17th president: releasing the position profile for the role, the University announced in a Thursday news release. After University President Morton Schapiro announced his plans to end his tenure in August 2022 this past March, NU put together a presidential search committee, which identified characteristics and community needs to inform the hiring process.

dailynorthwestern.com

