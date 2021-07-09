Northwestern releases position profile for its search for the next University President
Northwestern has taken the next step toward appointing its 17th president: releasing the position profile for the role, the University announced in a Thursday news release. After University President Morton Schapiro announced his plans to end his tenure in August 2022 this past March, NU put together a presidential search committee, which identified characteristics and community needs to inform the hiring process.dailynorthwestern.com
